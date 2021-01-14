Man shot, killed after confrontation on Central

KOB Web Staff
Updated: January 14, 2021 08:53 AM
Created: January 14, 2021 06:46 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque.
Officers were dispatched shortly after midnight to 5106 Central Ave. SE in response to a shooting.
According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers found a man dead inside of a vehicle.
APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos said the victim was driving eastbound on Central at Carlisle when "a confrontation occurred with the driver of another vehicle." The passenger of the other vehicle shot at the victim's vehicle, striking him at least once.
Central was closed in both directions between Jackson and Truman while police were on scene, but reopened around 6 a.m.
By APD's count, this is the fourth homicide in Albuquerque this year. Information is limited at this time.
