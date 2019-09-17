APD: Man found shot on bike path in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD: Man found shot on bike path in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
September 17, 2019 07:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound on the North Diversion Channel bike path, under Montgomery. 

Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers responded to a shooting at the "Montgomery bridge" around 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. The victim was taken to the University of New Mexico Hospital where he went into emergency surgery, but police say he is expected to survive. 

No information about a suspect was released. The investigation is ongoing. 

