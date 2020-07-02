APD: Man in critical condition after beating at apartment complex

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a severe beating that happened at an apartment complex overnight.
Police said a man has been taken to UNM Hospital in critical condition after taking a beating from multiple people. There are no suspects in custody.
The investigation is still in the preliminary stages. Information is limited at this time.
