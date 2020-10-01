APD: Man in critical condition after NE Albuquerque stabbing | KOB 4
APD: Man in critical condition after NE Albuquerque stabbing

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: October 01, 2020 08:03 AM
Created: October 01, 2020 07:47 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times Thursday morning. 

Albuquerque police spokesman Tanner Tixier said officers are on scene at 4201 Bryn Mawr NE – the Arroyo Vista Apartments.

Police said the victim was found in the parking lot by his brother. He has been rushed to UNM Hospital where he is in critical condition. 

Tixier said there is no information about a suspect at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


