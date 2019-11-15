APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque

APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 15, 2019 06:23 AM
Created: November 15, 2019 06:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in southwest Albuquerque Thursday night. 

Albuquerque police spokesperson Daren DeAguero said officers responded to the area of Cedar and Coal around 9:30 p.m. after reports of shots being heard in the area. 

Advertisement

When police arrived, they discovered a man that appeared to have been shot. He was taken to UNM Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. 

DeAguero said the investigation is still in the early stages. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students
Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students
Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
Some NM students becoming 'sugar babies' to pay for college
New season underway for New Mexico's first semi-pro basketball team
New season underway for New Mexico's first semi-pro basketball team
District court judge orders BCSO to comply with public records request
District court judge orders BCSO to comply with public records request
Foster families struggle to get reimbursed by CYFD
Foster families struggle to get reimbursed by CYFD
Advertisement


APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque
Officials tout New Mexico’s potential as outdoor rec capital
Officials tout New Mexico’s potential as outdoor rec capital
District court judge orders BCSO to comply with public records request
District court judge orders BCSO to comply with public records request
US forest chief, New Mexico governor make stewardship pact
US forest chief, New Mexico governor make stewardship pact
Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students
Charges dropped against teacher assistant accused of molesting students