APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in SE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: November 15, 2019 06:23 AM
Created: November 15, 2019 06:20 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in southwest Albuquerque Thursday night.
Albuquerque police spokesperson Daren DeAguero said officers responded to the area of Cedar and Coal around 9:30 p.m. after reports of shots being heard in the area.
When police arrived, they discovered a man that appeared to have been shot. He was taken to UNM Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.
DeAguero said the investigation is still in the early stages. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company