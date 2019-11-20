APD: Man killed in fight at Econo Lodge, marks 72nd homicide this year

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The homicide count in Albuquerque is now at 72, matching the city's record in 2017. Police have confirmed a fight Tuesday night left one man dead.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Tanner Tixier said officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge on Central near I-25 in response to a fight in progress. Police said that once they arrived, they saw a man who was unconscious.
Paramedics from Albuquerque Fire Rescue attempted to save his life, but he died from his injuries on scene.
Police have not released the victims identity or information about possible suspects. The investigation is ongoing.
This was the second homicide in Albuquerque on Tuesday. The mother of two State Police officers was killed in her own driveway Tuesday morning.
