APD: Man killed in fight at Econo Lodge, marks 72nd homicide this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The homicide count in Albuquerque is now at 72, matching the city's record in 2017. Police have confirmed a fight Tuesday night left one man dead.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Tanner Tixier said officers were dispatched to the Econo Lodge on Central near I-25 in response to a fight in progress. Police said that once they arrived, they saw a man who was unconscious.