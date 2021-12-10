Suspect arrested for overnight homicide in downtown Albuquerque

According to APD, Saavedra is accused of threatening Albuquerque Metro Security guards with a gun at around midnight in the area of First Street and Gold Avenue SW. A male bystander walked up to Saavedra's white truck and told him to leave the officers alone. That is when police say Saavedra allegedly shot the man in the chest and fled the scene in his truck thereafter.

Officers responded to the scene just after midnight and found the man. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.