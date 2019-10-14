APD: Armed man shot by SWAT officers in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD: Armed man shot by SWAT officers in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
October 14, 2019 10:13 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man has been shot by SWAT officers in northeast Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department. 

APD spokesman Tanner Tixier said officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Tennessee NE in response to a domestic dispute.

When police arrived, they were confronted by an armed man. The man then went back inside an apartment and SWAT teams were called in. 

Police said the man was shot by SWAT officers. At this time, police have not released any other information about the incident or the condition of the man. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Updated: October 14, 2019 10:13 AM
Created: October 14, 2019 06:55 AM

