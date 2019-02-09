APD: Man shot himself while running from police
February 09, 2019 07:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A man died after leading Albuquerque police on a chase in NE Albuquerque.
Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, police tried to stop a man driving a stolen car near Wyoming and Spain.
The man attempted to ram his car into a sergeant and sped off. Officers used technology to track him.
At Edith and Lomas, police say that he crashed into a parked car.
"As he ran towards the apartment complex, officers reported he was getting some sort of weapon out of his front pants pocket," said APD spokesperson Simon Drobik. "A shot was heard. It is believed he shot himself in process of running from the police."
Police say they tried to help the man, but he died at the hospital.
No one else was hurt.
