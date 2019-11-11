APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 11, 2019 12:26 PM
Created: November 11, 2019 06:18 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was found shot at the Siegel Select hotel in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday evening.
Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers responded to the hotel on University around 7 p.m. where a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.
There are no suspects in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company