APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD: Man in critical condition after shooting in NE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: November 11, 2019 12:26 PM
Created: November 11, 2019 06:18 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was found shot at the Siegel Select hotel in northeast Albuquerque on Sunday evening.

Albuquerque police spokesperson Tanner Tixier said officers responded to the hotel on University around 7 p.m. where a man had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in critical condition. 

There are no suspects in custody. This is an ongoing investigation.

