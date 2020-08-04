APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 04, 2020 07:09 AM
Created: August 04, 2020 06:44 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are on scene at a Wendy's in northeast Albuquerque after a man was shot Tuesday morning.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Tanner Tixier said a man was shot and has been transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.
Officers are at the Wendy's near Mountain and Juan Tabo trying to gather information on where exactly the shooting took place.
Police said it appears the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim. Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
