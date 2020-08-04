APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
Advertisement

APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque

APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: August 04, 2020 07:09 AM
Created: August 04, 2020 06:44 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police are on scene at a Wendy's in northeast Albuquerque after a man was shot Tuesday morning. 

Albuquerque Police Department spokesperson Tanner Tixier said a man was shot and has been transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Advertisement

Officers are at the Wendy's near Mountain and Juan Tabo trying to gather information on where exactly the shooting took place. 

Police said it appears the suspect is an acquaintance of the victim. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
Carlsbad community mourns the death of 8-year-old who was allegedly killed by father
Carlsbad community mourns the death of 8-year-old who was allegedly killed by father
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
State Police issue 14 citations to businesses for public health order violations
16-year-old suspect accused of killing JB White to be tried as an adult
16-year-old suspect accused of killing JB White to be tried as an adult
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Man accused of killing 8-year-old daughter was previously investigated for child abuse
Advertisement


Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order
Judiciary weighs challenge to New Mexico stay-at-home order
APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque
APD: Man shot in NE Albuquerque
Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
Navajo Nation reports 36 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
DA investigating NM Civil Guard after sandwich shop invited them during protests
SWAT team called after man allegedly fires gun during dispute
SWAT team called after man allegedly fires gun during dispute