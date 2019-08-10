APD: Man shot in SE Albuquerque, 'not expected to survive'
Christina Rodriguez
August 10, 2019 10:11 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man shot in southeast Albuquerque is not expected to survive, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.
APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that officers responded to a shooting at the 1900 block of Broadway around 5 a.m. Saturday. One of the initial 911 calls was about a car accident and another was about a shooting, and neither provided an address.
"As officers arrived on scene, Southeast (Command) officers responded to a shooting at Presbyterian," Gallegos said.
According to police, several people tried to drop off a man at Presbyterian. He had multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso.
Police detained the people who had dropped the man off. The man was transferred to the University of New Mexico Hospital due to severity of his injuries. He is listed in critical condition and is not expected to survive.
The investigation is ongoing.
