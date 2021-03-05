APD: Man shot, killed at Imperial Inn Motel

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was shot and killed at the Imperial Inn Motel overnight.
Police were called to the motel on Central just west of I-25 around midnight in response to shots fired. Police said they found a man shot and that he died on scene.
The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the incident as a homicide. Police said there is no information about a suspect at this time.
By APD's count, this is the 21st homicide this year and the first homicide of March.
