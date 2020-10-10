APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's | KOB 4
APD: Man shot, killed at McDonald's

Christina Rodriguez
Created: October 10, 2020 09:10 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police were called to an overnight shooting at a McDonald's on Albuquerque's West Side. 

Officers were dispatched to the McDonald's at Coors and Hanover at around 1:40 a.m. Saturday morning. 

"Upon their arrival, they located a male victim who was eventually declared deceased on scene," said APD spokesperson Tanner Tixier. 

Police said there is no offender information to release at this time. 


