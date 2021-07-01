APD: Man shot, killed in apparent road rage shooting | KOB 4
APD: Man shot, killed in apparent road rage shooting

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 01, 2021 07:33 AM
Created: July 01, 2021 07:20 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police said a new homicide investigation was launched overnight after officers were dispatched to a road rage shooting call.

According to the Albuquerque Police Department, officers were dispatched to 4701 Paseo del Norte NE and found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police said homicide detectives at conducting interviews and canvassing the area for additional witnesses.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


