APD investigates homicide in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 24, 2021 06:15 PM
Created: December 24, 2021 06:13 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque Friday.
Police said officers were dispatched around 11:00 a.m. to 539 Ortiz Dr. SE about a possible shooting.
Upon arrival, police said a person was found shot and killed inside a car.
By KOB 4’s count, this is the 112th homicide under investigation by APD this year.
