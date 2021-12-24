APD investigates homicide in SE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD investigates homicide in SE Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 24, 2021 06:15 PM
Created: December 24, 2021 06:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque Friday.

Police said officers were dispatched around 11:00 a.m. to 539 Ortiz Dr. SE about a possible shooting. 

Upon arrival, police said a person was found shot and killed inside a car.

By KOB 4’s count, this is the 112th homicide under investigation by APD this year.


