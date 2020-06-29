APD: Man shot, killed at party in southeast Albuquerque

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide in southeast Albuquerque.
Police said officers were called to a shooting that happened at a party on the 10000 block of Tomatillo Lane, near Eubank and Southern. When they arrived, they found a man unconscious and not breathing. Albuquerque Fire Rescue determined the man was beyond medical assistance.
A neighbor said he heard people arguing at around 3 a.m. Monday morning – and then gunshots.
Police said they stopped two suspicious vehicles leaving the scene. Two people were detained from that traffic stop.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police have not released the name of the man shot – they say he was not identified at the scene and will require identification via autopsy.
This marks the sixth homicide within the last week that APD is investigating.
