APD: Man shot, killed on Albuquerque's West Side
Joshua Panas
April 08, 2019 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting on Albuquerque's West Side.
APD officer Simon Drobik said a man is dead.
People in the area of 68th and Glenrio can expect to see a large police presence for much of the night.
Updated: April 08, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: April 08, 2019 07:00 PM
