APD: Man shot, killed on Albuquerque's West Side

Joshua Panas
April 08, 2019 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police are investigating a shooting on Albuquerque's West Side.

APD officer Simon Drobik said a man is dead.

People in the area of 68th and Glenrio can expect to see a large police presence for much of the night. 

Joshua Panas


Updated: April 08, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: April 08, 2019 07:00 PM

