APD: Man shot outside of Burlington Coat Factory in SW Albuquerque

KOB Web Staff
Updated: December 28, 2021 10:13 PM
Created: December 28, 2021 08:25 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating after a man was shot outside the Burlington Coat Factory on Central Avenue Tuesday afternoon.
Police say a woman was shoplifting, she evaded loss prevention and got in a car.
A man shopping nearby saw what happened and confronted the woman and her boyfriend.
Officers say the boyfriend shot the man and then drove off.
The man is in the hospital, where he's expected to recover.
