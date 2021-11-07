APD: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque

Jamesha Begay
Updated: November 07, 2021 10:24 PM
Created: November 07, 2021 09:44 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in northeast Albuquerque Sunday night. 

Police said they received a shots fired call around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Mountain Road and San Mateo Boulevard. 

Upon arrival, police said officers discovered a male dead from a gunshot wound to the head. 

Roads are closed on Mountain Road from San Mateo to Truman. 

This is an ongoing investigation, stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates. 


