APD: Man shot, killed in NE Albuquerque

Jamesha Begay
Updated: November 07, 2021 10:24 PM
Created: November 07, 2021 09:44 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in northeast Albuquerque Sunday night.
Police said they received a shots fired call around 6:45 p.m. in the area of Mountain Road and San Mateo Boulevard.
Upon arrival, police said officers discovered a male dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
Roads are closed on Mountain Road from San Mateo to Truman.
This is an ongoing investigation, stay with KOB 4 and KOB.com for updates.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company