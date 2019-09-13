Man shot while trying to stop thieves from stealing neighbor's purse
September 13, 2019 08:40 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — According to police, a man was shot in the neck Thursday night in northeast Albuquerque. The shooting victim said he had tried to confront a pair of thieves who had broken into a neighbor's apartment.
The Albuquerque Police Department was called to the Casa Bonita Apartments around 7:30 p.m., where officers found the man who was shot. The man said he had seen a man and woman break into an apartment and steal a purse by force.
Police said the man tried to intervene and was shot. Officers were unable to find the man who shot him.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 242-COPS.
