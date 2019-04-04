APD: Man with ax damaged property, attacked gas line
Joshua Panas
April 04, 2019 01:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police have taken a man into custody after they said he damaged property and attacked a gas line.
APD spokesperson Simon Drobik said the area near 11th Street and Mountain will be blocked off while crews make sure the gas line is still intact.
Drobik said the man, who appeared to be having a mental episode, damaged his sister's property.
He said the sister is willing to press charges.
