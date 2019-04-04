APD: Man with ax damaged property, attacked gas line | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Man with ax damaged property, attacked gas line

APD: Man with ax damaged property, attacked gas line

Joshua Panas
April 04, 2019 01:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Albuquerque police have taken a man into custody after they said he damaged property and attacked a gas line.

Advertisement

APD spokesperson Simon Drobik said the area near 11th Street and Mountain will be blocked off while crews make sure the gas line is still intact.

Drobik said the man, who appeared to be having a mental episode, damaged his sister's property. 

He said the sister is willing to press charges.

Credits

Joshua Panas


Updated: April 04, 2019 01:54 PM
Created: April 04, 2019 12:37 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD: Man with ax damaged property, attacked gas line
APD: Man with ax damaged property, attacked gas line
Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found
Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found
Burger joint opens second location in Albuquerque
Burger joint opens second location in Albuquerque
NM principal accused of possessing child porn
NM principal accused of possessing child porn
APD officer injured in crash in NE Albuquerque
APD officer injured in crash in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement




Estate of man who was killed by Uber driver sues rideshare company
Estate of man who was killed by Uber driver sues rideshare company
APD: Man with ax damaged property, attacked gas line
APD: Man with ax damaged property, attacked gas line
New Mexico man describes abuse in trial against ex-priest
New Mexico man describes abuse in trial against ex-priest
Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found
Navajo Nation police: Body believed to be missing girl found
APD officer injured in crash in NE Albuquerque
APD officer injured in crash in NE Albuquerque