APD: Missing 4-year-old girl found safe

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 18, 2021 07:20 PM
Created: September 18, 2021 04:49 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque police found 4-year-old Catiana Zepeda safe Saturday morning. 

Officials said police responded to an unattended death situation at 517 San Pablo St. SE and discovered Cathalena Laughing dead for approximately three to four days. 

Police said during the course of investigation, officers discovered that Ms. Laughing has a 4-year-old daughter named Catiana Zepeda, who was not located at the residence. 

Officers said neighbors have not seen her for one week.


