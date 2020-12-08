APD: Monolith recovered, taken to crime lab | KOB 4
Joshua Panas
Updated: December 08, 2020 05:32 PM
Created: December 08, 2020 05:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The Albuquerque Police Department reported Tuesday that it recovered the monolith that was vandalized and torn down. 

In a post on Facebook, APD said the monolith has been taken to the crime lab as evidence.

It's not clear if any arrests were made.

The monolith was stolen Monday night, less than 24 hours after it appeared near I-25 and Montgomery.


