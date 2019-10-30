Police: Person dies while in custody at APD substation

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A multi-agency task force is investigating an in-custody death at an APD substation.
Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said that officers had stopped a man for a traffic stop because his vehicle had a stolen license plate. During the stop, police found that the vehicle was stolen and the occupants had warrants for their arrest.
Police said the two occupants were taken to the substation. While officers were completing paperwork, the two individuals were placed in separate holding cells and handcuffed.
Gallegos said that once officers returned to the holding cells, one of the individuals was unresponsive. Rescue was called to the substation, but the individual was declared dead.
Information is limited at this time.
