APD negotiating with barricaded vehicle theft suspect near Garfield MS

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: March 17, 2022 10:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD responded Thursday morning to an area in northwest Albuquerque where a person was barricading themselves in a vehicle.

Officers responded to the area of Fitzgerald Road and 7th Street NW – just north of Garfield Middle School – where police say a person was making suicidal threats while barricaded in an alleged stolen vehicle and claiming to be armed. 

Garfield Middle School went into a shelter-in-place around 8:36 a.m. Thursday. Neither APS nor APD indicated any direct danger to the school or its students.

