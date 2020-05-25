APD: Offender flees after firing shots toward officers | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Offender flees after firing shots toward officers

APD: Offender flees after firing shots toward officers

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 25, 2020 08:29 AM
Created: May 25, 2020 08:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department says a multi-agency task force is investigating an incident that resulted in an an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.

APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says officers were called to the 5400 block of Phoenix NE shortly before midnight in response to a loud TV. While police prepared to leave the scene, a black vehicle drove toward officers and someone fired several shots toward them.

Advertisement

"Officers fired multiple shots in response," Gallegos wrote in a press release. "The vehicle fled and was not located."

No injuries were reported. Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico official: Mass gatherings may be out for a year
New Mexico official: Mass gatherings may be out for a year
APD: Offender flees after firing shots toward officers
APD: Offender flees after firing shots toward officers
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 149 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 9 new deaths, 149 additional COVID-19 cases
Rio Rancho woman nicknamed ‘Miracle Lady’ after surviving horrific electrocution accident
Rio Rancho woman nicknamed ‘Miracle Lady’ after surviving horrific electrocution accident
New Mexico may elect historic all-female US House delegation
New Mexico may elect historic all-female US House delegation
Advertisement


Navajo Nation reports 3 new deaths, 56 new cases of COVID-19
Navajo Nation reports 3 new deaths, 56 new cases of COVID-19
Udall presents veterans’ oral histories to Library of Congress
Udall presents veterans’ oral histories to Library of Congress
APD: Offender flees after firing shots toward officers
APD: Offender flees after firing shots toward officers
Bugles to sound off in New Mexico for ‘Taps Across America’
Bugles to sound off in New Mexico for ‘Taps Across America’
New Mexico may elect historic all-female US House delegation
New Mexico may elect historic all-female US House delegation