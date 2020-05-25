APD: Offender flees after firing shots toward officers

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Police Department says a multi-agency task force is investigating an incident that resulted in an an officer-involved shooting Sunday night.
APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos says officers were called to the 5400 block of Phoenix NE shortly before midnight in response to a loud TV. While police prepared to leave the scene, a black vehicle drove toward officers and someone fired several shots toward them.
"Officers fired multiple shots in response," Gallegos wrote in a press release. "The vehicle fled and was not located."
No injuries were reported. Information is limited at this time.
