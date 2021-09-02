APD officer discharged from UNMH 2 weeks after shootout with suspect | KOB 4
APD officer discharged from UNMH 2 weeks after shootout with suspect

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 02, 2021 04:55 PM
Created: September 02, 2021 04:45 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officer Mario Verbeck is finally headed home after being hospitalized at UNMH for two weeks.

He was recovering after getting shot in the base of the neck, above his bulletproof vest, during a shootout with a robbery suspect on Aug. 19.

A large procession of APD vehicles escorted him after he was released.

