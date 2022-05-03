APD: Gunfire exchanged at Albuquerque Inn between officer, fleeing driver

Jonathan Fjeld
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Gunfire was exchanged between a suspect and at least one APD officer responding to a call early Tuesday morning in southeast Albuquerque.
The exchange occurred as APD was responding to the Albuquerque Inn, 7640 Central Ave. S.E., just after midnight. Officers arrived and heard multiple shots fired in the area between multiple vehicles. One of the vehicles tried to flee the area and a person inside the vehicle reportedly fired at officers, one of whom fired back.
No officers were injured in the exchange and no information is known about the offender.
A multi-agency task force is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 242-COPS.
