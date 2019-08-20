APD officer fired for unnecessary force
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department announced Tuesday that it had fired officer John Hill for unnecessary force.
Gilbert Gallegos, director of communications for APD, said the findings of an investigation revealed that Hill shoved a handcuffed suspect from behind on Feb. 17, which caused the suspect to strike the wall head-first.
Gallegos said the suspect was not resisting Hill at any point during the encounter.
In addition to being fired, Hill was charged with a misdemeanor charge battery.
“We take allegations of unnecessary force very seriously, and we will not tolerate police misconduct,” APD Chief Mike Geier said. “Our role is to enforce the law and protect the people we are sworn to serve. Police misconduct has the potential to erode the trust we work so hard to build between the community and our officers.”
