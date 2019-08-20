APD officer fired for unnecessary force | KOB 4
Advertisement

APD officer fired for unnecessary force

APD officer fired for unnecessary force

Joshua Panas
August 20, 2019 03:03 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - The Albuquerque Police Department announced Tuesday that it had fired officer John Hill for unnecessary force.

Advertisement

Gilbert Gallegos, director of communications for APD, said the findings of an investigation revealed that Hill shoved a handcuffed suspect from behind on Feb. 17, which caused the suspect to strike the wall head-first.

Gallegos said the suspect was not resisting Hill at any point during the encounter.

In addition to being fired, Hill was charged with a misdemeanor charge battery.

“We take allegations of unnecessary force very seriously, and we will not tolerate police misconduct,” APD Chief Mike Geier said. “Our role is to enforce the law and protect the people we are sworn to serve. Police misconduct has the potential to erode the trust we work so hard to build between the community and our officers.”

Credits

Joshua Panas


Created: August 20, 2019 03:03 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Police investigate bomb threat at Rio Rancho post office
Police investigate bomb threat at Rio Rancho post office
Experts share how to recognize 'August Anxiety'
Experts share how to recognize 'August Anxiety'
Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint
Man who crashed into Metro Court has charges dismissed due to poorly written criminal complaint
Albuquerque City Council approves demolition of 3 nuisance properties
Albuquerque City Council approves demolition of 3 nuisance properties
Advertisement




APD officer fired for unnecessary force
APD officer fired for unnecessary force
Police investigate bomb threat at Rio Rancho post office
Police investigate bomb threat at Rio Rancho post office
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Warrant: Man accused of killing Marine tried to rob him before shooting him in the head 4 times
Experts share how to recognize 'August Anxiety'
Experts share how to recognize 'August Anxiety'
Mining proposal in Santa Fe National Forest draws opposition
Mining proposal in Santa Fe National Forest draws opposition