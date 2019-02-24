APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40 | KOB 4
APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40

Christina Rodriguez
February 24, 2019 10:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On Friday night an APD officer was hit by a drunk driver on eastbound I-40. 

While investigating a pedestrian fatality on the freeway, he was struck by a drunk driver while he was in his car.

He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Created: February 24, 2019 10:26 AM

