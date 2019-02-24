APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
Christina Rodriguez
February 24, 2019 10:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - On Friday night an APD officer was hit by a drunk driver on eastbound I-40.
While investigating a pedestrian fatality on the freeway, he was struck by a drunk driver while he was in his car.
He was transported to the hospital for his injuries.
