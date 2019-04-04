APD officer injured in crash in NE Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Constitution and Eubank.
APD spokesperson Simon Drobik said the officer's vehicle was t-boned by another vehicle around 10 Thursday morning.
Drobik said the officer suffered minor injuries.
An investigation is being conducted to determine what led up to the crash.
