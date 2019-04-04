APD officer injured in crash in NE Albuquerque | KOB 4
APD officer injured in crash in NE Albuquerque

Joshua Panas
April 04, 2019 10:39 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Constitution and Eubank. 

APD spokesperson Simon Drobik said the officer's vehicle was t-boned by another vehicle around 10 Thursday morning.

Drobik said the officer suffered minor injuries.

An investigation is being conducted to determine what led up to the crash.

Joshua Panas


Updated: April 04, 2019 10:39 AM
Created: April 04, 2019 10:27 AM

