APD officer injured in crash
APD officer injured in crash

KOB Web Staff
April 03, 2019 06:26 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque police officer was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after a crash.

Police said a vehicle t-boned the officer's car at the intersection of Menaul and University.

The vehicle ran a red light and the driver is being investigated for DWI, according to police.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries. 

