APD officer injured in crash
KOB Web Staff
April 03, 2019 06:26 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque police officer was taken to a hospital Tuesday night after a crash.
Police said a vehicle t-boned the officer's car at the intersection of Menaul and University.
The vehicle ran a red light and the driver is being investigated for DWI, according to police.
The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries.
