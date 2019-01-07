APD officer involved in crash during pursuit of suspect | KOB 4
APD officer involved in crash during pursuit of suspect

Megan Abundis
January 07, 2019 05:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque police vehicle was involved in a crash near San Mateo and Zuni Monday afternoon.

After colliding with a black sedan, the police vehicle came to a stop in front of the San Pedro Branch Library. 

The mother of the person driving the black sedan said police were chasing a car when the office t-boned the car. 

Police confirmed the incident started when a person stole a vehicle and then took off.

Officers were seen with their weapons drawn and SWAT arrived at the scene.

Megan Abundis


Updated: January 07, 2019 05:16 PM
Created: January 07, 2019 05:02 PM

