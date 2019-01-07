APD officer involved in crash during pursuit of suspect
Megan Abundis
January 07, 2019 05:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An Albuquerque police vehicle was involved in a crash near San Mateo and Zuni Monday afternoon.
After colliding with a black sedan, the police vehicle came to a stop in front of the San Pedro Branch Library.
The mother of the person driving the black sedan said police were chasing a car when the office t-boned the car.
Police confirmed the incident started when a person stole a vehicle and then took off.
Officers were seen with their weapons drawn and SWAT arrived at the scene.
Created: January 07, 2019 05:02 PM
