APD: Suspect killed following shooting near Tramway and Central

APD Chief Harold Medina says multiple officers tried to talk to this man, and there was an altercation that escalated.

"Obviously, the officers felt there was some kind of threat, and we're combining that with the information that was given to us by the public that several individuals were reporting that he was brandishing a firearm," said Medina.

This happened in the same area that officer's responded to Monday, when police shot and killed a man after he shot three people.

Medina said none of the officers who were involved Saturday were involved in that incident Monday.