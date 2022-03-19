APD: Suspect killed following shooting near Tramway and Central | KOB 4
APD: Suspect killed following shooting near Tramway and Central

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 19, 2022 10:31 PM
Created: March 19, 2022 07:06 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Officers say they felt a man was threatening enough to shoot and kill him Saturday.  Police say no officers were hurt.

The shooting happened in the area of Tramway and Central, where police say they shot and killed a man.

Police said officers responded around 5 p.m. because a bunch of people were calling 911 saying a man was walking around with a gun, pointing it at people and cars.

APD says that man also called 911, but they're not saying what he told operators.

APD Chief Harold Medina says multiple officers tried to talk to this man, and there was an altercation that escalated.

"Obviously, the officers felt there was some kind of threat, and we're combining that with the information that was given to us by the public that several individuals were reporting that he was brandishing a firearm," said Medina. 

This happened in the same area that officer's responded to Monday, when police shot and killed a man after he shot three people. 

Medina said none of the officers who were involved Saturday were involved in that incident Monday. 


