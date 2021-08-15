APD: Man shot, killed during police pursuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A spokesperson with the Albuquerque Police Department says a man was shot and killed during a police pursuit near 9100 Menaul Blvd NE Sunday evening.

Officers said they were investigating a stolen vehicle in the southeast area of command of the city around 4 p.m. The vehicle then drove to Wal-Mart on Wyoming in northeast Albuquerque where a man and woman exited the vehicle on foot.