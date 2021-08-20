APD: Officer-involved shooting near Broadway and Anderson | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

APD: Officer-involved shooting near Broadway and Anderson

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 20, 2021 05:12 PM
Created: August 20, 2021 03:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Multi-Agency Task Force are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the area of Broadway and Anderson.

Police have not released any additional information at this time.

Officers have shut down Broadway as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

APD releases names of injured officers
APD releases names of injured officers
California man charged in shooting of Albuquerque officers
California man charged in shooting of Albuquerque officers
Arrest warrant issued for Ojos Locos shooting suspect
Arrest warrant issued for Ojos Locos shooting suspect
New Mexico reimplements indoor mask mandate; will require vaccination in high-risk settings
New Mexico reimplements indoor mask mandate; will require vaccination in high-risk settings
1 officer in critical condition, 3 other officers injured after NE Albuquerque shooting
1 officer in critical condition, 3 other officers injured after NE Albuquerque shooting