APD: Officer-involved shooting near Broadway and Anderson

KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 20, 2021 05:12 PM
Created: August 20, 2021 03:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Detectives with the Multi-Agency Task Force are responding to an officer-involved shooting in the area of Broadway and Anderson.
Police have not released any additional information at this time.
Officers have shut down Broadway as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
At the scene of an officer involved shooting in the area of Broadway Blvd and Avenida Cesar Chavez. Police have a large stretch of Broadway blocked off. pic.twitter.com/jt8brwvlCb— Chase Golightly (@cgolightlyKOB) August 20, 2021
