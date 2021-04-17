APD officer shoots, kills person after responding to domestic dispute

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 17, 2021 12:16 AM
Created: April 17, 2021 12:15 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An officer with the Albuquerque Police Department shot an killed a person Friday night.
Police said the officer was responding to a domestic dispute near Irving and Rainbow, where a male fired a gun.
According to police, officers engaged with the person for about an hour, trying to convince him to surrender.
However, during the encounter police said an officer fired at least one round, killing the individual.
Police have not said what prompted the officer to fire their gun. The incident is being investigated by a Multi-Agency Task Force.
