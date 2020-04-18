Law enforcement officer tests positive for COVID-19, exposes 41 APD employees | KOB 4
Law enforcement officer tests positive for COVID-19, exposes 41 APD employees

KOB Web Staff
Updated: April 18, 2020 10:33 PM
Created: April 18, 2020 08:59 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than 40 Albuquerque Police Department employees—39 officers and 2 civilian workers—were exposed to a law enforcement officer who recently tested positive for COVID-19. APD has not disclosed which agency the officer works for.

Officers experienced different levels of exposure to the infected officer, over the course of several days, including during a multi-agency operation.

The officers who may have been exposed to the virus were tested and placed into quarantine. 

"This is exactly why we are implementing safety protocols throughout the department to protect officers and prevent the spread of the virus," said APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos.

Last week, Mayor Keller announced a new three-tiered system to help protect police officers from the virus.

There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases within APD so far.


