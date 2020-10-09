APD officer under scrutiny after inmate dies by suicide while in custody

The records also state that the arresting officer, Jonathan Franco, reported that Lankford was transported to MDC without further incident.

The report was filed at 4:12, before Lankford was ever taken to MDC, and minutes before he was found dead.

An internal investigation recommended that Franco be terminated. However, a memo from former Chief Mike Geier shows the officer was suspended for 360 hours.

However, documents show Franco ended up serving about 150 hours of the suspension.

Interim Chief Harold Medina said Franco should have been fired. He said he is looking into whether Geier had the authority to waive the last 210 hours of the suspension.

Franco's lawyer said the officer served his suspension, adding that the matter is closed.

