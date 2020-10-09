APD officer under scrutiny after inmate dies by suicide while in custody

Joy Wang
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- An investigation is underway after a man died by suicide while in the custody of the Albuquerque Police Department.
Robert Lankford was being held in a holding cell at the Foothills Substation on Oct. 30, 2019. He was brought in after police said he was found in a stolen vehicle while having two felony warrants.
APD's policy is to check on inmates at least every 30 minutes. Officers are also required to request AFD rescue if an inmate is found with a serious injury.
According to documents from APD's internal records, those two procedures were not followed.
The records also state that the arresting officer, Jonathan Franco, reported that Lankford was transported to MDC without further incident.
The report was filed at 4:12, before Lankford was ever taken to MDC, and minutes before he was found dead.
An internal investigation recommended that Franco be terminated. However, a memo from former Chief Mike Geier shows the officer was suspended for 360 hours.
However, documents show Franco ended up serving about 150 hours of the suspension.
Interim Chief Harold Medina said Franco should have been fired. He said he is looking into whether Geier had the authority to waive the last 210 hours of the suspension.
Franco's lawyer said the officer served his suspension, adding that the matter is closed.
