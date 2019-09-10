APD officers get extra training to spot signs of child abuse, neglect

“Interviewing a child is very unique,” said Lt. Nicholas Sanders. “There's certain kinds of questions you want to ask. You want to do very open ended questions, non-leading questions."

Sanders said officer who complete the training will be considered "care officers."

“We just want to make sure that those that are making the first contact with these serious types of cases have the best knowledge possible,” Sanders said.

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller said it’s important for school resources officers to receive the training because they've already built up trust with students.

“This is the type of warning detection system that we want to set up and this the beginning of an initiative that, frankly, our city's wanted to do for the last five, six, seven years, and now we're actually doing it,” Keller said.