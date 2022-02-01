APD: Officers involved in NW Albuquerque shooting near Menaul

Photo: Floyd Moya
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD is responding to a shooting in northwest Albuquerque where police reportedly shot a suspect.
The area around the Court John Motel, at 2700 4th St. NW, is surrounded by a heavy APD presence investigating the incident.
4th St. NW, between La Poblana Road and Menaul, is currently blocked off as a result.
All officers are reported to be okay. Details on the reported suspect are limited.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates.
