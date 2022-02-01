APD: Officers involved in NW Albuquerque shooting near Menaul | KOB 4
APD: Officers involved in NW Albuquerque shooting near Menaul

APD: Officers involved in NW Albuquerque shooting near Menaul Photo: Floyd Moya

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 01, 2022 12:26 PM
Created: February 01, 2022 11:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – APD is responding to a shooting in northwest Albuquerque where police reportedly shot a suspect. 

The area around the Court John Motel, at 2700 4th St. NW, is surrounded by a heavy APD presence investigating the incident.

4th St. NW, between La Poblana Road and Menaul, is currently blocked off as a result. 

All officers are reported to be okay. Details on the reported suspect are limited. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for updates. 


