APD officers issuing warnings to drivers crossing into ART lanes

“How do I get into this bank,” the woman asked.

Officer Barnhill explained that she would have to take a different route.

“Either you go to Washington right here, take Washington to Copper, Copper all the way around,” he told the woman.

The woman told officer Barnhill that the traffic system was not set up very well.

“As far as the logistics and that, that's above my pay grade,” he told her.

Officers are currently warning drivers about the traffic violation. On Tuesday, four officers made 26 stops in two hours.

However, once the buses are fully operational for riders, people could face an $80 fine for crossing into the ART lanes.