APD officers issuing warnings to drivers crossing into ART lanes
Ryan Laughlin
July 23, 2019 06:18 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Officer with the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) started giving out warnings to drivers who cross into lanes that are designated for the Albuquerque Rapid Transit buses.
Officer Tavish Barnhill had multiple conversations with people who crossed into the lanes in Nob Hill on Tuesday.
A woman explained to the officer that the bus lanes made it hard to get to her bank.
“How do I get into this bank,” the woman asked.
Officer Barnhill explained that she would have to take a different route.
“Either you go to Washington right here, take Washington to Copper, Copper all the way around,” he told the woman.
The woman told officer Barnhill that the traffic system was not set up very well.
“As far as the logistics and that, that's above my pay grade,” he told her.
Officers are currently warning drivers about the traffic violation. On Tuesday, four officers made 26 stops in two hours.
However, once the buses are fully operational for riders, people could face an $80 fine for crossing into the ART lanes.
