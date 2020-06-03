APD officers met with MMA fighter Jon Jones prior to BLM protest

"If we get in the way, if we're being more of a distraction than help, just gives one of us a call, and we'll clear the area as soon as possible," the officer told Jones.

Later Monday night, another armed group, New Mexico Civil Guard, butted heads with Frankie Grady and Arthur Bell, the organizers of the peaceful protests. Jones reportedly help defuse the situation.

While everyone said their goal was to keep the peace, APD is concerned about what could happen when people show up with guns.

"We want to discourage that kind of activity," said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos. "Because regardless of their intentions, it has the potential to actually escalate the situation."

Police say, while open carrying a gun and wearing camouflage on Central is not against the law, the presences of guns and uniforms escalates tensions. That is why police have had minimal contact with protesters-- with the exception of Sunday night when rioters remained downtown.

"We very much understand the frustration of business owners, in particular, who are trying to protect their property," Gallegos said. "But, the police - we're downtown and dealing with these situations, we have a whole series of steps we take to try, and create the least amount of escalation - or potential of escalation - as possible at first."

A member of the New Mexico Civil Guard told KOB 4 they were asked by several businesses to protect their property. However, after speaking with police, he acknowledged that being armed with loaded guns on Monday was probably not a good idea. He said the group won't do that again.

The general manger of JacksonWink Academy, the gym where Jones trains, said they are frustrated with the destruction, and worried about businesses that have been devastated by the coronavirus, which is why they support Jones' effort to limit the destruction.

