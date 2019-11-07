APD: Officers pursued vehicle after shots fired | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD: Officers pursued vehicle after shots fired

APD: Officers pursued vehicle after shots fired

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 07, 2019 07:24 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after firing shots from one vehicle to another, according to Albuquerque police.

Daren DeAguero, public information officer or APD, said they received a call about shots being fired  in the area of Carlisle and Lomas around 4:42 p.m. 

Advertisement

DeAguero said the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, fled as the officers tried to stop it. 

The offender eventually stopped in the area of Broadway and Lomas and ran from officers.

The individual, along with another person, were eventually caught and taken into custody. Police said they also recovered a firearm. 

No one was injured, DeAguero said. 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Albuquerque police search for endangered missing man
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Legal expert not surprised Fabian Gonzales is allowed out of jail
Suspect in Victoria Martens case could be released from jail
Suspect in Victoria Martens case could be released from jail
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
New flashing yellow arrow signal installed in NW Albuquerque
New flashing yellow arrow signal installed in NW Albuquerque
Advertisement


APD: Officers pursued vehicle after shots fired
APD: Officers pursued vehicle after shots fired
Espanola teacher accused of sending child porn over Facebook Messenger
Espanola teacher accused of sending child porn over Facebook Messenger
Vehicles littered with bullet holes in NW Albuquerque
Vehicles littered with bullet holes in NW Albuquerque
Law that permitted judge to allow Fabian Gonzales out of jail could undergo changes
Law that permitted judge to allow Fabian Gonzales out of jail could undergo changes
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge
Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge