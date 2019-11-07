APD: Officers pursued vehicle after shots fired

KOB Web Staff
Created: November 07, 2019 07:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Two people were taken into custody Thursday afternoon after firing shots from one vehicle to another, according to Albuquerque police.
Daren DeAguero, public information officer or APD, said they received a call about shots being fired in the area of Carlisle and Lomas around 4:42 p.m.
DeAguero said the vehicle, which had been reported stolen, fled as the officers tried to stop it.
The offender eventually stopped in the area of Broadway and Lomas and ran from officers.
The individual, along with another person, were eventually caught and taken into custody. Police said they also recovered a firearm.
No one was injured, DeAguero said.
