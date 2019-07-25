APD officers trained on CYFD portal to help investigate cases | KOB 4
APD officers trained on CYFD portal to help investigate cases

July 25, 2019 06:08 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- More than 800 Albuquerque Police Department officer and civilian specialiast are now trained on a portal  that shows New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department (CYFD) history and involvement with families.

The portal shows officers information, including whether CYFD has history with a family, any prior adjudication and contact information for current CYFD staff involved in a case.

“This streamlined portal of information is meant to help any trained law enforcement personnel approach investigations with more information and allows them to make better decisions when approaching a family,” CYFD Deputy Secretary Terry Locke said.

More than 25 agencies across the state have signed agreements with the department to access the portal.

Updated: July 25, 2019 06:08 PM
Created: July 25, 2019 05:16 PM

