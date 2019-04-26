APD on track to meet recruitment goal of 100 new officers | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

APD on track to meet recruitment goal of 100 new officers

Brittany Costello
April 26, 2019 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is hoping to hit that magic number of 100 new officers by the end of June, and they're on track to do it.

Advertisement

Officials with the department said they are doing everything they can continue to fight crime on every level.

“There is a problem with violent crime,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesperson. “We always want to keep that in mind and be attacking it from several different fronts.”

Gallegos said that strategy includes getting more officers on the street. From last April to now, APD has increased patrol officers from 520 to 600 – putting the department total at around 955 sworn officers.

“The rest are non-uniform officers like detectives,” said Gallegos. “So last year we beefed up our homicide unit from 5 to 10. We recently hired two new sex crime detectives.”

When more officers graduate from the academy, experienced officers will move into specialized units.

Even with more officers, residents say they don't necessarily feel any safer.

“We almost had our truck stolen and almost had our cars stolen,” said Lisa Vice, an Albuquerque resident. “I don’t know if anything's being done about it.”

Whatever the crime, Gallegos says they will continue to tackle it with new strategies.

“At night there should be more officers on the streets and not in their cars,” said Lucky Smith, another resident.

Those plans are in the works: increasing bike patrols and more community policing efforts.

APD said there's a class of nearly 30 officers expected to be added to those numbers shortly.

Credits

Brittany Costello


Updated: April 26, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: April 26, 2019 09:24 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM allergist warns about pollen tsunami, extended allergy season
NM allergist warns about pollen tsunami, extended allergy season
Legal expert says 17-year-old murder suspect cannot face death penalty
Legal expert says 17-year-old murder suspect cannot face death penalty
Homeless camp set up near cemetery, Big-I
Homeless camp set up near cemetery, Big-I
Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools
Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools
4 Investigates: Haaland questions if oil and gas workers solicited sex from Navajo women
4 Investigates: Haaland questions if oil and gas workers solicited sex from Navajo women
Advertisement




APD on track to meet recruitment goal of 100 new officers
APD on track to meet recruitment goal of 100 new officers
Legal expert says 17-year-old murder suspect cannot face death penalty
Legal expert says 17-year-old murder suspect cannot face death penalty
Expo New Mexico could temporarily house migrants
Expo New Mexico could temporarily house migrants
Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools
Parents alerted to threats at two APS middle schools
NM allergist warns about pollen tsunami, extended allergy season
NM allergist warns about pollen tsunami, extended allergy season