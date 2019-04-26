APD on track to meet recruitment goal of 100 new officers
Brittany Costello
April 26, 2019 10:10 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — APD is hoping to hit that magic number of 100 new officers by the end of June, and they're on track to do it.
Officials with the department said they are doing everything they can continue to fight crime on every level.
“There is a problem with violent crime,” said Gilbert Gallegos, APD spokesperson. “We always want to keep that in mind and be attacking it from several different fronts.”
Gallegos said that strategy includes getting more officers on the street. From last April to now, APD has increased patrol officers from 520 to 600 – putting the department total at around 955 sworn officers.
“The rest are non-uniform officers like detectives,” said Gallegos. “So last year we beefed up our homicide unit from 5 to 10. We recently hired two new sex crime detectives.”
When more officers graduate from the academy, experienced officers will move into specialized units.
Even with more officers, residents say they don't necessarily feel any safer.
“We almost had our truck stolen and almost had our cars stolen,” said Lisa Vice, an Albuquerque resident. “I don’t know if anything's being done about it.”
Whatever the crime, Gallegos says they will continue to tackle it with new strategies.
“At night there should be more officers on the streets and not in their cars,” said Lucky Smith, another resident.
Those plans are in the works: increasing bike patrols and more community policing efforts.
APD said there's a class of nearly 30 officers expected to be added to those numbers shortly.
Credits
Updated: April 26, 2019 10:10 PM
Created: April 26, 2019 09:24 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved