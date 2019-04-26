APD on track to meet recruitment goal of 100 new officers

Gallegos said that strategy includes getting more officers on the street. From last April to now, APD has increased patrol officers from 520 to 600 – putting the department total at around 955 sworn officers.

“The rest are non-uniform officers like detectives,” said Gallegos. “So last year we beefed up our homicide unit from 5 to 10. We recently hired two new sex crime detectives.”

When more officers graduate from the academy, experienced officers will move into specialized units.

Even with more officers, residents say they don't necessarily feel any safer.

“We almost had our truck stolen and almost had our cars stolen,” said Lisa Vice, an Albuquerque resident. “I don’t know if anything's being done about it.”

Whatever the crime, Gallegos says they will continue to tackle it with new strategies.

“At night there should be more officers on the streets and not in their cars,” said Lucky Smith, another resident.

Those plans are in the works: increasing bike patrols and more community policing efforts.

APD said there's a class of nearly 30 officers expected to be added to those numbers shortly.