Police investigate deadly stabbing in SE Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Police are investigating a deadly stabbing in southeast Albuquerque.
APD responded to the 1300 block of Wellesley Dr. SE where one person was found dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives were dispatched to begin an investigation. By KOB 4's count, this is the 27th homicide under investigation by Albuquerque police this year.
