One killed in early Tuesday crash near Menaul and Carlisle

Updated: March 15, 2022 09:27 AM
Created: March 15, 2022 07:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – One person was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in northeast Albuquerque.
Officers were dispatched around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday to the area of Menaul and Carlisle, where a crash occurred involving a vehicle and a motorcycle.
According to Albuquerque police, one person sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue personnel.
East and westbound Menaul is closed at Carlisle as an active investigation is ongoing at this time.
