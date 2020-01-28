APD: Pedestrian killed by ART bus near Central and Maple | KOB 4
APD: Pedestrian killed by ART bus near Central and Maple

Justine Lopez
Updated: January 28, 2020 10:09 PM
Created: January 28, 2020 08:18 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating a fatal accident between a pedestrian and an ART bus near Central Avenue and Maple Street Tuesday night.

An APD spokesperson said the bus struck a woman lying in the middle of the road who rolled into the bus lane.

Police have not yet released the name of the pedestrian who died.

APD has initiated a full motors call-out.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for more updates.


