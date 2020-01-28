APD: Pedestrian killed by ART bus near Central and Maple

Justine Lopez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - APD is investigating a fatal accident between a pedestrian and an ART bus near Central Avenue and Maple Street Tuesday night.
An APD spokesperson said the bus struck a woman lying in the middle of the road who rolled into the bus lane.
Police have not yet released the name of the pedestrian who died.
APD has initiated a full motors call-out.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
